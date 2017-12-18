Knox Co. deputy shot in the arm in East Knox County

A Knox County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot in the arm while responding to a call in East Knox County Monday night, the sheriff's office said.

The deputy was responding to a report of an attempted suicide in the 100 block of Noe Hill Lane near Strawberry Plains just after 7 p.m., officials said.

A suspect shot at the deputy, and the deputy fired back, hitting the suspect in the shoulder, according to KCSO.

The deputy and the suspect were taken by ambulance to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Officials said the deputy is in stable condition. No information was immediately available about the suspect's condition.