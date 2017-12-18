What the Tech? Stocking stuffers

When I was a kid I always found the same thing in my Christmas stocking; an apple, orange,

peppermint stick and a book of Lifesavers. As such, it was always the last place I looked for cool

gifts. Sometimes I didn't even think to look in there until much later Christmas Day.

But a stocking is a great place to hide big gifts in small packages. Here are some of my favorite

tech gadgets from 2017 that'll drop in a Christmas stocking.

An Amazon Fire Stick . This streaming video player is built into a small USB or HDMI stick you

plug into a television. It's controlled by a remote or smartphone app or an Alexa device. Just say

"Alexa, show movies about Christmas" and those titles will appear on-screen. There are other

streaming video products such as the Google Chromecast and Roku devices but the FireStick is

my favorite, especially for people who are Amazon Prime members. Be aware though that after

the first of the year Google will block YouTube from being played on a Fire device.

Personal assistant. If you haven't tried an Amazon or Google device such as the Echo Dot or

Google Home Mini, take my word for it; these things are surprisingly helpful. Place in the

kitchen, bedroom, office or TV room and you can ask for help with just about anything. Both

devices will control smart home gadgets (turn on/off lights, unlock or lock doors and control

thermostats) they'll also play music and answer your questions.

When you need to do more than text or update a Facebook post on your phone a Bluetooth

keyboard is a big help. The iClever portable keyboard is about the size of a smartphone but

folds out into a nice-sized keyboard for more lengthy writing on an iPhone or other smartphone

or tablet.

You want the kids to do a better job of brushing their teeth; the key is making it fun enough to

keep them brushing. The Kolibree Ara connected toothbrush turns the chore into a fun game.

The Ara monitors how long they brush and whether they're getting to those hard-to-reach teeth.

Everyone has run low on storage space on their phone because of hundreds of old photos

they're afraid of losing. The iXpand USB drives from Sandisk solves the problem. It connects to

the phone through the firewire charging port and through an app, you can download every photo

to the USB drive, then save the photo to a computer or even another device.

Most anyone will put these gadgets to good use. And you won't have to wrap them