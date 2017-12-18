Tax bill bars deducting payouts to sexual misconduct victims

Tuesday, December 19 2017 10:53 AM EST2017-12-19 15:53:30 GMT
President Donald Trump is poised to outline a national security strategy that envisions nations in a perpetual state of competition and de-emphasizes the multinational agreements that have dominated the United...More
Their long-sought political goal within grasp, Republicans in Congress are set to catapult sweeping $1.5 trillion tax legislation through the House, rolling over a dozen GOP defectors from high-tax states.More
A black and white cat has become one of the stars at a St. Louis center where dogs are trained to help people with disabilities. Trainers say the cat named D-O-G plays an important role teaching dogs how to act...More
President Donald Trump says he is not considering firing special counsel Robert Mueller even as his administration was again forced to grapple with the growing Russia probe that has shadowed the White House for much of the year
WASHINGTON (AP) - The final version of the Republican tax bill would bar Americans from deducting confidential settlements made with victims of sexual misconduct from their federal taxes.
The provision, originally in the Senate version of the bill, applies to sexual harassment and abuse settlements that include a non-disclosure agreement.
Such language reflects a change on Capitol Hill amid a wave of allegations of sexual misconduct against high-level staffers and, most recently, members of Congress themselves. Present tax law doesn't include specific rules for sexual misconduct settlements.
In the past month, six lawmakers have retired or pledged not to run for re-election amid accusations. Legislation has been introduced to make the process of filing harassment claims on Capitol Hill more transparent, including a bill that would eliminate mandatory confidentiality clauses.
