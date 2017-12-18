Suspicious package found at CHA Airport - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Suspicious package found at CHA Airport

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) came across a suspicious package Monday afternoon at the Chattanooga Airport.

Albert Waterhouse, spokesperson for the Chattanooga Airport, told Channel 3 that TSA cleared the security check-in and shut down check-in operations for 10 to 15 minutes while they investigated. 

They determined that the item was not a threat, and operations are now back to normal.

