ESPN chief Skipper resigns, cites substance abuse problem

President Donald Trump unleashed a blistering attack on the bureau's leadership even as he praised local police officers as a bulwark against rising violence and crime.

President Donald Trump says he is not considering firing special counsel Robert Mueller even as his administration was again forced to grapple with the growing Russia probe that has shadowed the White House for much of the year

Authorities say the massive wildfire northwest of Los Angeles has burned another 6 square miles of vegetation and has burned 418 square miles since it started 12 days ago

Amtrak train hurtles off overpass onto highway below; at least six people killed

President Donald Trump declared a new national security strategy on Monday, stressing the "America first" message of his 2016 campaign.

Authorities say 72 people were medically evaluated and taken to hospitals for treatment after a train derailed onto a highway about 50 miles south of Seattle

NIH bringing together musicians, music therapists and neuroscientists to tune into brain in search for music's healing power

Many airports have problems dealing with bird strikes, but the one in America's farthest north community is having issues lately with marine mammals.

A black and white cat has become one of the stars at a St. Louis center where dogs are trained to help people with disabilities. Trainers say the cat named D-O-G plays an important role teaching dogs how to act amid distractions.

A Massachusetts man convicted of leading an Islamic State group-inspired plot to behead a conservative blogger is scheduled to be sentenced.

Throngs of family and friends remember a Kentucky lawmaker who killed himself after denying allegations of sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

Officials are expecting another day of calm winds and another day of steady progress on a giant wildfire in Southern California.

A prominent U.S. appeals court judge has announced his retirement days after women alleged he subjected them to inappropriate sexual conduct or comments.

A Texas police sergeant has been fired for allegedly ordering a rookie officer to use a stun gun on a woman who had called for help during a domestic dispute.

Delta Air Lines and other carriers that operate out of Atlanta's airport say they expect to be running normally by Tuesday, after a fire and blackout there.

Their long-sought political goal within grasp, Republicans in Congress are set to catapult sweeping $1.5 trillion tax legislation through the House, rolling over a dozen GOP defectors from high-tax states.

President Donald Trump is poised to outline a national security strategy that envisions nations in a perpetual state of competition and de-emphasizes the multinational agreements that have dominated the United States' foreign policy since the Cold War.

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - John Skipper, president of the sprawling ESPN sports network, said Monday that he is resigning to treat a substance abuse problem.

Skipper's sudden announcement will force the Walt Disney Co.-owned network to search for new leadership at a time of retrenchment, with the company losing subscribers due to cord-cutters and working to boost its digital output to follow the migration of young sports fans to their smartphones.

The 61-year-old executive, who has worked at ESPN since 1997 and has led the company since 2012, said he's struggled for many years with substance addiction but gave no details of his specific problem. He said he had concluded that now is the time to deal with it.

"I come to this public disclosure with embarrassment, trepidation and a feeling of having let others I care about down," he said. "As I deal with this issue and what it means to me and my family, I ask for appropriate privacy and a little understanding."

The sports network said Skipper's predecessor, George Bodenheimer, has agreed to serve as acting head of the company for the next 90 days.

Disney Co. chief executive Robert Iger said he wishes Skipper well during a challenging time. "I respect his candor and support his decision to focus on his health and his family," Iger said.

There was no public indication that this was coming. Earlier this year, Skipper signed a contract extension to keep him at ESPN through 2021 and last week spoke about the company's plans in New York at the Sports Video Group Summit. He told the group of industry experts that ESPN's growing digital audience is making up for the loss of television viewers.

He also called hundreds of ESPN's on-air talent to a summit last week at company headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut, to talk about the business. ESPN has laid off personnel this year to deal with new economic realities.

Disney's proposed purchase of several of 21st Century Fox's assets, if approved, is likely to add the 22 Fox-owned regional sports networks to ESPN's portfolio.

ESPN is also not escaping the current focus on sexual misconduct. ESPN quickly canceled a show earlier this year produced in partnership with Barstool Sports after some questions were raised about content, and the Boston Globe reported last week about several current and former employees describing a "locker room culture" at the network that is hostile to women.

Skipper received public support online from several media figures, among them ESPN's anchor Jemele Hill - who Skipper suspended earlier this year for violating the network's social media policy. Hill had criticized President Donald Trump and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in tweets.

"John Skipper is one of the finest people I've ever worked for," Hill tweeted.

Associated Press Business Writer Tali Arbel in New York contributed to this report.

