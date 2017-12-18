Bradley Co. Sheriff's Office looking for motorcycle thief - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Bradley Co. Sheriff's Office looking for motorcycle thief

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
The Bradley County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the person who stole a motorcycle.

The 2005 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle was taken from the driveway of a Bradley County residence overnight on Wednesday, November 15th. 

If you have any information about this crime or the suspect, please call the Crime Tip Line at 423-728-7336.  You can also text a confidential tip to "tip411," or 847411. Be sure to include "BRADLEYSO" and your message in the text.

