Bradley Co. Sheriff's Office looking for motorcycle thief

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the person who stole a motorcycle.

The 2005 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle was taken from the driveway of a Bradley County residence overnight on Wednesday, November 15th.

If you have any information about this crime or the suspect, please call the Crime Tip Line at 423-728-7336. You can also text a confidential tip to "tip411," or 847411. Be sure to include "BRADLEYSO" and your message in the text.