Electrical issue prompts evacuation at Dupont Elementary

Chattanooga fire officials say an electrical issue forced an evacuation at Dupont Elementary Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the school at 1:45 p.m.

Fire department spokesman Bruce Garner tells Channel 3, firefighters found light smoke in the school when they arrived.

*** Reports of smoke in hallways and power out at DuPont Elementary. HCDE crew, fire and police are on the way to check it out. Children are safe and parents have been notified. They have been evacuated while source is being determined. *** — Hamilton Co. Schools (@hamcoschools) December 18, 2017

Garner says firefighters determined an electrical issue caused the smoke. EPB crews and Hamilton County schools personnel are now trying to figure out what caused the electrical issue.

Garner says the students were evacuated as a precaution and no one was injured. The students have been moved to the cafeteria, due to the weather.

***Dismissal times at DuPont Elementary will be adjusted. Specific details are being sent to parents.*** — Hamilton Co. Schools (@hamcoschools) December 18, 2017

School officials say the students will be sent home early and details will be sent to parents.

***UPDATE: SACC and other after-school programs and activities will be cancelled as the building is inspected.*** — Hamilton Co. Schools (@hamcoschools) December 18, 2017

All after school activities are canceled so the school building can be inspected.

