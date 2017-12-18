Electrical issue prompts evacuation at Dupont Elementary - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Electrical issue prompts evacuation at Dupont Elementary

Photo by WRCB photojournalist Harrison White. Photo by WRCB photojournalist Harrison White.
HIXSON, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga fire officials say an electrical issue forced an evacuation at Dupont Elementary Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the school at 1:45 p.m.

Fire department spokesman Bruce Garner tells Channel 3, firefighters found light smoke in the school when they arrived.

Garner says firefighters determined an electrical issue caused the smoke. EPB crews and Hamilton County schools personnel are now trying to figure out what caused the electrical issue.

Garner says the students were evacuated as a precaution and no one was injured. The students have been moved to the cafeteria, due to the weather.

School officials say the students will be sent home early and details will be sent to parents.

All after school activities are canceled so the school building can be inspected.

