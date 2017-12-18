Coca-Cola United to invest $28M in facility improvements - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Coca-Cola United to invest $28M in facility improvements

By Associated Press
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Coca-Cola Bottling Company United Inc. will invest $28 million in improvements at a production facility and warehouse in Alabama.

News outlets report the company announced its investment Friday at its Montgomery Sales Center, as part of a bus tour of local industries.

The future investment includes $23 million to expand production capability and $5 million to expand the warehouse in Montgomery, with completion expected in mid-2018.

The project is expected to add around 48 jobs in 2018.

Coca-Cola's operations in Montgomery employ 460 local associates. Coca-Cola Bottling Co. United acquired the operations in 2014 from The Coca-Cola Company.

