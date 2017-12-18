Coca-Cola United to invest $28M in facility improvements

President Donald Trump unleashed a blistering attack on the bureau's leadership even as he praised local police officers as a bulwark against rising violence and crime.

Trump touts loyalty to police but delivers attack on FBI

President Donald Trump says he is not considering firing special counsel Robert Mueller even as his administration was again forced to grapple with the growing Russia probe that has shadowed the White House for much of the year

Authorities say the massive wildfire northwest of Los Angeles has burned another 6 square miles of vegetation and has burned 418 square miles since it started 12 days ago

The Latest: Fire northwest of LA has burned 418 square miles

Air-travel system struggles to get back on schedule after Atlanta power outage

Airlines struggle to get back on schedule after Atlanta fire

Amtrak train hurtles off overpass onto highway below; at least six people killed

Amtrak train hurtles off overpass; at least 6 people killed

President Donald Trump declared a new national security strategy on Monday, stressing the "America first" message of his 2016 campaign.

President Donald Trump declared a new national security strategy on Monday, stressing the "America first" message of his 2016 campaign.

Authorities say 72 people were medically evaluated and taken to hospitals for treatment after a train derailed onto a highway about 50 miles south of Seattle

The Latest: 72 people taken to hospitals after derailment

Authorities say 72 people were medically evaluated and taken to hospitals for treatment after a train derailed onto a highway about 50 miles south of Seattle

The Latest: 72 people taken to hospitals after derailment

NIH bringing together musicians, music therapists and neuroscientists to tune into brain in search for music's healing power

Many airports have problems dealing with bird strikes, but the one in America's farthest north community is having issues lately with marine mammals.

A black and white cat has become one of the stars at a St. Louis center where dogs are trained to help people with disabilities. Trainers say the cat named D-O-G plays an important role teaching dogs how to act amid distractions.

A Massachusetts man convicted of leading an Islamic State group-inspired plot to behead a conservative blogger is scheduled to be sentenced.

Man convicted of plotting to behead blogger to be sentenced

Throngs of family and friends remember a Kentucky lawmaker who killed himself after denying allegations of sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

Officials are expecting another day of calm winds and another day of steady progress on a giant wildfire in Southern California.

A prominent U.S. appeals court judge has announced his retirement days after women alleged he subjected them to inappropriate sexual conduct or comments.

Federal judge retires as he faces accusations from women

A Texas police sergeant has been fired for allegedly ordering a rookie officer to use a stun gun on a woman who had called for help during a domestic dispute.

Delta Air Lines and other carriers that operate out of Atlanta's airport say they expect to be running normally by Tuesday, after a fire and blackout there.

Their long-sought political goal within grasp, Republicans in Congress are set to catapult sweeping $1.5 trillion tax legislation through the House, rolling over a dozen GOP defectors from high-tax states.

President Donald Trump is poised to outline a national security strategy that envisions nations in a perpetual state of competition and de-emphasizes the multinational agreements that have dominated the United States' foreign policy since the Cold War.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Coca-Cola Bottling Company United Inc. will invest $28 million in improvements at a production facility and warehouse in Alabama.

News outlets report the company announced its investment Friday at its Montgomery Sales Center, as part of a bus tour of local industries.

The future investment includes $23 million to expand production capability and $5 million to expand the warehouse in Montgomery, with completion expected in mid-2018.

The project is expected to add around 48 jobs in 2018.

Coca-Cola's operations in Montgomery employ 460 local associates. Coca-Cola Bottling Co. United acquired the operations in 2014 from The Coca-Cola Company.

