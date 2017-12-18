Senate chairman disputes report of Corker add to tax bill

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate Finance Committee chairman is rejecting as "categorically false" a report that Republican Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee was responsible for a provision in the final tax bill that could help him financially.

In a letter Monday, GOP Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah said he was unaware of either Corker or his staff contacting negotiators of the final bill.

Hatch said the provision regarding a tax benefit for real estate had been unveiled by a House chairman Nov. 2 and included in the House version of the tax bill.

Negotiators finalized the bill last week and included a version of the provision.

Corker owns real estate and development companies. He opposed the Senate bill but supported the final legislation.

Hatch was reacting to an International Business Times report.

