Senate chairman disputes report of Corker add to tax bill

U.S. Sens. Orin Hatch (left) and Bob Corker. AP photos U.S. Sens. Orin Hatch (left) and Bob Corker. AP photos

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate Finance Committee chairman is rejecting as "categorically false" a report that Republican Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee was responsible for a provision in the final tax bill that could help him financially.

In a letter Monday, GOP Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah said he was unaware of either Corker or his staff contacting negotiators of the final bill.

Hatch said the provision regarding a tax benefit for real estate had been unveiled by a House chairman Nov. 2 and included in the House version of the tax bill.

Negotiators finalized the bill last week and included a version of the provision.

Corker owns real estate and development companies. He opposed the Senate bill but supported the final legislation.

Hatch was reacting to an International Business Times report.

