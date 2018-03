(WXIA) - Some on social media are calling it a Christmas miracle, but to those from Georgia it is no surprise.

On Sunday during the blackout at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A did what it always does: they showed up to help.

While it is notoriously known for being closed on Sunday, the fast-food giant turned on their fryers and delivered thousands of beloved chicken sandwiches to the stranded travelers at the airport.

Chick-fil-A provided 2,000 meals to travelers as of midnight, according to Mayor Kasim Reed.

Update: Power has been restored to Concourses A, B, F, T and the @ATLairport atrium. We have provided 2,000 meals so far. Special thank you to Dan Cathy and @ChickfilA for their support. #atlairport — Kasim Reed (@KasimReed) December 18, 2017

The City of Atlanta has mobilized the Georgia International Convention Center and will provide shuttle services for anyone who needs a place to stay for the night. @ChickfilA will provide food for passengers. — City of Atlanta, GA (@Cityofatlanta) December 18, 2017

History has been made today!! @ChickfilA has opened on “Sunday” to feed the people stuck at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport due to a power outage! I @6BillionPeople claim this day #Chickfilasunday | December 17th 2017 #Chickfila pic.twitter.com/EXGTy3GQbV — MarQuis Trill |Bitcoin, Ripple & Litecoin Investor (@6BillionPeople) December 18, 2017