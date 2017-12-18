A Koukos Christmas: Turning Grief into Goodness

For the past six years, Key Koukos of Twins Pizza and Steaks has opened his doors to anyone who needs a place to go on Christmas.

"I give food for everybody, eleven to two, lunchtime,” Koukos explained. “Doesn't matter who's coming. If you have no family, if you’re lonely, you can come and eat. No I.D.? Nobody's gonna bother you."

The businesses in Lafayette have recognized what Key has been doing for the community. They have worked with him to provide toys, bikes and tablets for children in need.

“This town give me too much and I appreciate it,” Key said. “No, it's my time to give them my heart."