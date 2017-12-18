A Koukos Christmas: Turning Grief into Goodness - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

A Koukos Christmas: Turning Grief into Goodness

Posted: Updated:
By John Martin, Morning Anchor
Connect
LAFAYETTE, GA (WRCB) -

For the past six years, Key Koukos of Twins Pizza and Steaks has opened his doors to anyone who needs a place to go on Christmas.

"I give food for everybody, eleven to two, lunchtime, Koukos explained. Doesn't matter who's coming. If you have no family, if youre lonely, you can come and eat. No I.D.? Nobody's gonna bother you."

The businesses in Lafayette have recognized what Key has been doing for the community. They have worked with him to provide toys, bikes and tablets for children in need.

This town give me too much and I appreciate it,” Key said. No, it's my time to give them my heart."

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.