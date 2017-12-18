Warm with varying rain chances all week

Good Monday. We are starting the day with areas of dense fog. There is even a DENSE FOG ADVISORY in effect for our north Georgia counties. We are also much warmer this morning with temps in the low 40s. This afternoon the skies will clear somewhat with partly cloudy skies and temps in the upper 50s.

Tuesday will start mild also in the low 40s. Clouds will increase through the day with a high of 59 (the average high is 51). Tuesday night into Wednesday morning we may see a few isolated showers. Through the day Wednesday we can expect our rain chances to increase, and by Wednesday afternoon/evening we will have some heavy rain moving through. Wednesday will stay warm with a high of 58.

Thursday will be cloudy with only a slight chance for a shower. Temps will range from 42 in the morning to 59 in the afternoon.

Friday will stay warm with a high of 59. Friday night into Saturday we will have more rain moving through, heavy at times. Saturday will be rainy all day with temps remaining in the upper 50s. Through Saturday night we will have about 3"-4" of rain on the ground.

Sunday (Christmas Eve) will see rain shower late in the day after a high of 55.

Christmas Monday will be cloudy all day but a little cooler. We will have a temp of 50 in the morning, then we will stay in the upper 40s for the rest of the day with on and off light drizzles.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app . David Karnes

MONDAY