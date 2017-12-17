Family of shooting victim says Sharone Porter had a bright future

One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in downtown Chattanooga.

It happened at about 2:45 Sunday morning in a parking lot across the street from Coyote Jack's nightclub on Cowart Street.



A witness says it started as an argument and quickly escalated.

One friend says the night started out fun and ended in heartbreak.



It's the week before Christmas and the family of Sharone Porter say it doesn't feel much like the holidays anymore.



“He's my baby my youngest son we had our ups and down but every time he left the house he would always say I love you,” said Sytira Porter, Mother.



The family tells me porter and a group of friends were leaving Coyote Jacks' just before 3 o' clock Sunday morning.



Witness Jayda Mayhue says she wasn't expecting the gun violence to come from an argument.



“They shot like three or four in the air then they shot like three or four at me and Tori I didn't hear nothing after that,” said Jayda Mayhue, friend.



Porter’s big sister Sharee James says she's doesn't want her brothers legacy to be another statistic



“I don't want this to be this 22-year-old was killed after the club no! This was my brother,” said Sharee James, sister.



Sharone Porter was going to be a junior at Alabama A&M pursuing a degree in physical therapy.



“He had been through some things but he regrouped and was trying to do better,” said Sharee James, sister.



Porters’ big sister says this type of senseless violence needs to stop.



“I am a protector,” said Sharee James, sister. “I try to make things easier on all of them. When I can’t do that I kind of get down on myself.”



Chattanooga police say the sequence of events leading up to the shooting are currently under investigation.