Lee University ensemble's video goes viral

With nearly 3 million views on their Facebook Christmas music video, Lee University's Voices of Lee is a viral sensation once again.

The group, composed of eight females and eight males, released a music video for their version of "Carol of the Bells" last Thursday on Lee University's official Facebook page.

Voices of Lee member Kadison Beaver arranged the piece for the group's new Christmas album "A Cappella Christmas" that was released in November.

READ MORE | UPDATE: Lee U's Brooke Simpson makes it to final 4 on 'The Voice'

"When we were making our Christmas album, we were in need of another high-energy song, so our beatboxer, Kadison Beaver, arranged this for us," Voices of Lee member Megan Wimpelberg said.

Every year, Lee University releases a special video to celebrate the Christmas season.

"We traditionally make a video at Christmas to share with our faculty and staff, and recently we’ve been posting those on social media," Lee University Director of Media and Marketing Dr. Jeff Salyer explained. "The Voices of Lee, directed by Danny Murray, released a new Christmas album recently, and we wanted to showcase a song from it. Their arrangement of "Carol of the Bells" is fun, unique and fast-paced, which makes it perfect to make a music video."

This was not the group's first music video this year. They released two others that combined received over 58 million views.

READ MORE | Friends, professors react to Brooke Simpson on NBC's 'The Voice'

"Because of our success with the other two videos posted in the summer, we knew we wanted to make at least one for Christmas," Wimpelberg said.

Wimpleburg told Channel 3 that going viral was not what motivated this project.

"Every view is another person who has hopefully been blessed by the music we have made," Wimpelberg said. "We don’t make these videos with hopes of going viral; we make them with the prayer that it will bless even just one person. So to see and read the comments and the many messages we have received, it just fuels us to work even harder for the Kingdom of God. Our music is going places we can’t, and that’s all because of God!"

The group has also been paying attention to another Lee University student who has been in the national spotlight lately. Brooke Simpson, who will be competing in the finale of NBC's "The Voice" this Monday and Tuesday, has made quite an impression on the singers.

"We are so proud of her and are inspired by her," Wimpelberg said. "We are constantly talking about her talent and genuineness as a performer.

Wimpleburg said they had the chance to meet Simpson's parents at one of their concerts. Voices of Lee is currently on tour promoting their new Christmas album.