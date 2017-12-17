Frost, Smart, Swinney voted AP coach of year finalists

Friday, March 23 2018 4:00 AM EDT2018-03-23 08:00:41 GMT
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during preparation for the Facebook Communities Summit, in Chicago. Zuckerberg embarked on a rare media mini-blitz Wednesday, March 22, 2018, in ...
Can Zuckerberg's media mini-blitz take the pressure off Facebook?.More
Friday, March 23 2018 4:00 AM EDT2018-03-23 08:00:26 GMT
(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File). FILE- In this Aug. 6, 2015, file photo Facebook Elections signs stand in the media area in Cleveland before the first Republican presidential debate. The head of Trump-affiliated data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica was...
The crisis-management playbook is pretty simple: Get ahead of the story, update authorities and the public regularly, assume responsibility and take decisive action.More
Friday, March 23 2018 4:00 AM EDT2018-03-23 08:00:14 GMT
(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File). FILE - This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo being displayed in a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F, in Paris. Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address the latest privacy scandal af...
Facebook is taking baby steps for now to address its latest privacy scandal because stronger safeguards might harm its core business: making money off the data it has on you.More
Friday, March 23 2018 4:00 AM EDT2018-03-23 08:00:07 GMT
(Tempe Police Department via AP). This image made from video Sunday, March 18, 2018, of a mounted camera provided by the Tempe Police Department shows an interior view moments before an Uber SUV hit a woman in Tempe, Ariz. The video shows a human backu...
Video of a fatal self-driving Uber crash that some experts say exposes flaws in autonomous vehicle technology.More
Friday, March 23 2018 3:59 AM EDT2018-03-23 07:59:15 GMT
(Jay Janner /Austin American-Statesman via AP). Authorities surround the home of the Austin bombing suspect Mark Conditt in Pflugerville, Texas, Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Authorities say Conditt, a man suspected of planting several deadly bombs in the...
The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.More
Friday, March 23 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-03-23 07:58:58 GMT
(Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...
The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.More
Friday, March 23 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-03-23 07:58:37 GMT
(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). People gather outside the home, Wednesday March 21, 2018, where Stephon Alonzo Clark, 22, was shot and killed by a pair of Sacramento Police officers in Sacramento, Calif. The police said the two officers were responding to...
Video footage released by Sacramento police shows two officers yelling that a man had a gun before they fatally shot him.More
Friday, March 23 2018 3:48 AM EDT2018-03-23 07:48:56 GMT
(AP Photo/Ken Ritter). In this Wednesday, March 21, 2018, photo, Kaitlynn Willoughby, a senior at Clark High School in Las Vegas, talks ahead of a planned Saturday rally in Las Vegas echoing ones being held in other cities to call for gun control. Las ...
Students and survivors of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history plan to rally against gun violence in Las Vegas this weekend.More
Friday, March 23 2018 3:30 AM EDT2018-03-23 07:30:04 GMT
(Kelly B. Huston/California Governor's Office of Emergency Services via AP). This drone photo from video provided by the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services shows firefighters from the Folsom, Calif., Fire Department rescuing a motorist ...
A powerful storm in California that swelled rivers, flooded streets and triggered water rescues throughout the state is on its last gasp.More
The current and former directors of the Homeland Security Department defended themselves on Capitol Hill Wednesday as senators pressed them on past lapses in state election security and how the country is defending those systems in the 2018 elections
UCF's Scott Frost, Georgia's Kirby Smart and Clemson's Dabo Swinney are the finalists for The Associated Press Coach of the Year award.
The winner will be announced Monday.
Frost led the Knights to an unbeaten regular season before taking the Nebraska job. Frost plans to coach No. 10 UCF in the Peach Bowl against Auburn.
Smart, in his second season with Georgia, guided the Bulldogs to a 12-1 record and their first Southeastern Conference championship since 2005. No. 3 Georgia will face No. 2 Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl.
Swinney has the defending national champion Tigers back in the playoff for a third straight year. No. 1 Clemson won the Atlantic Coast Conference, finished 12-1, and will face No. 4 Alabama in the Sugar Bowl.