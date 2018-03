Santa arrived in the Tennessee Valley earlier than expected this year.

The Santa Train, full of gifts for children and the elderly, made its way through Soddy-Daisy Sunday.

Nearly 150 children received toys, blankets and shoes. Gift bags were also given to the elderly.

Organizers tell us it's their way of spreading love and joy to the community.

"We started the Santa Train because we realized there are a lot of elderly people that can't get out, and they don't have family, maybe," a spokesperson for the Santa Train said. "Or their family is away and they may not get Christmas gifts, and there are children in some of these areas that, even though they may or may not be receiving gifts, we go door to door, and we don't skip a single door. We knock on every door."

This is the 6th year the Santa Train, which is run by Operation Santa, has gone to Soddy-Daisy.