UPDATE: Body found in Cleveland creek Sunday identified

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
Photo Credit: Cleveland Police Department Photo Credit: Cleveland Police Department
CLEVELAND, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: Police have identified the person who was discovered in a Cleveland creek Sunday.

The victim was Julie Ann Headrick, 59.

Sgt. Evie West told Channel 3 that the Cleveland Police Department is still waiting on autopsy results.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Cleveland Police Department is investigating how a woman died after her body was discovered in a creek near a church on Sunday.

Sgt. Evie West told Channel 3 that a resident discovered a woman's body by Candies Creek between Campbell Bridge Road and Westwood Baptist Church.

An autopsy will be performed by the Hamilton County Medical Examiner's Office on Monday.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

