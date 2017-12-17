FLW ANNOUNCES 2018 FLW TOUR PRO ROSTER

MINNEAPOLIS – Fishing League Worldwide (FLW) announced today the complete professional angler roster for the upcoming 2018 FLW Tour season, the 23rd season of the FLW Tour. The 2018 FLW Tour features seven regular-season tournaments around the country with competition kicking off when FLW returns to Lake Okeechobee, Jan. 25-28 in Clewiston, Florida, and is headlined by the world championship of bass fishing, the Forrest Wood Cup at Lake Ouachita, Aug. 10-12 in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Demand for entry into the 2018 FLW Tour was unprecedented, with well over 200 pros registering last week. Per the FLW Tour qualifying process, 160 pros gained priority entry based on finishing the 2017 FLW Tour ranked in the top 100 pros or in the top 10 co-anglers, finishing a 2017 Costa FLW Series division ranked in the top 10 pros, or winning the TBF National Championship or the T-H Marine BFL All-American as a boater.

Additionally, there was record demand for sponsor entries, which do not count toward the maximum field size. To accommodate qualified anglers and sponsor entries, including those from loyal Ranger boat owners, the 2018 FLW Tour will feature 187 pros.

Due to the increased field size, 10 additional spots will be added to the pro payout at $10,000 each. In addition to the $125,000 paycheck that is awarded to FLW Tour winners, FLW will now pay out at least $10,000 to pros down to 60th place. The co-angler payout will be $700 for each additional co-angler entry over 160, so the co-angler payout for 51st to 76th place will be $700.

The 2018 FLW Tour pro roster is headlined by two-time reigning Angler of the Year (AOY) Bryan Thrift of Shelby, North Carolina, and 2017 Forrest Wood Cup champion Justin Atkins of Florence, Alabama. They’ll be joined by seven former FLW Tour AOY winners, seven former Forrest Wood Cup champions, and 25 Tour rookies in 2018.

“We couldn’t be more excited to kick off another fantastic FLW Tour season next month at Lake Okeechobee,” said Bill Taylor, Senior FLW Tournament Director. “The professional anglers on the FLW Tour are among the best in the world, and we look forward to showcasing them across eight of the finest fisheries in the United States. With our record-breaking demand for participation, we expect the 2018 season to be the most challenging, competitive season in the history of the FLW Tour.”

In FLW Tour competition anglers are vying for valuable points in hopes of qualifying for the 2018 Forrest Wood Cup, the world championship of bass fishing. The 2018 Forrest Wood Cup on Lake Ouachita and is hosted by Visit Hot Springs and the State of Arkansas.

2018 FLW Tour Anglers

Jason Abram Piney Flats, Tenn.

Dean Alexander Georgetown, Texas

Matt Arey Shelby, N.C.

*Taylor Ashley Warrior, Ala.

Scott Ashmore Broken Arrow, Okla.

Justin Atkins Florence, Ala.

Todd Auten Lake Wylie, S.C.

Evan Barnes Hot Springs, Ark.

Clayton Batts Macon, Ga.

*Matt Becker Finleyville, Pa.

Robert Behrle Hoover, Ala.

Zack Birge Blanchard, Okla.

Daryl Biron South Windsor, Conn.

Derrick Blake Rockwood, Tenn.

Randy Blaukat Joplin, Mo.

Greg Bohannan Bentonville, Ark.

Terry Bolton Paducah, Ky.

Allen Boyd Salem, Ind.

Christopher Brasher Longview, Texas

Aaron Britt Yuba City, Calif.

Chase Brooks Iraan, Texas

*Clint Brown Bainbridge, Ga.

Glenn Browne Ocala, Fla.

Keith Bryan Novato, Calif.

Grae Buck Harleysville, Pa.

*Tim Cales Sandstone, W. Va.

*William Campbell Middlesboro, Ky.

Scott Canterbury Odenville, Ala.

*Todd Castledine Nacogdoches, Texas

*Russell Cecil Willis, Texas

Ryan Chandler Hebron, Ind.

Glenn Chappelear Acworth, Ga.

Joey Cifuentes Clinton, Ark.

Brandon Cobb Greenwood, S.C.

*Sheldon Collings Grove, Okla.

Ramie Colson Jr. Cadiz, Ky.

Kyle Cortiana Broken Arrow, Okla.

John Cox DeBary, Fla.

Shirley Crain Fort Smith, Ark.

Alex Davis Albertville, Ala.

Clent Davis Montevallo, Ala.

Darrell Davis Dover, Fla.

Bill Day Frankfort, Ky.

John Devere Berea, Ky.

Jeff Dobson Bartlesville, Okla.

Scott Dobson Clarkston, Mich.

Bradley Dortch Atmore, Ala.

Josh Douglas Isle, Minn.

Kurt Dove Del Rio, Texas

David Dudley Lynchburg, Va.

Tony Dumitras Winston, Ga.

Luke Dunkin Lawrenceburg, Tenn.

Richie Eaves Nauvoo, Ill.

Charlie Evans Berea, Ky.

Austin Felix Eden Prairie, Minn.

Mark Fisher Wauconda, Ill.

Tim Frederick Leesburg, Fla.

Anthony Gagliardi Prosperity, S.C.

Nick Gainey Charleston, S.C.

*Matt Garner Seminole, Okla.

*Cameron Gautney Muscle Shoals, Ala.

Chris Gosselaar Fresno, Calif.

Matt Greenblatt Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Chad Grigsby Maple Grove, Minn.

Buddy Gross Chickamauga, Ga.

Jeff Gustafson Keewatin, Ontario, Canada

*Cody Hahner Wausau, Wis.

Bradley Hallman Norman, Okla.

*Steven Hatala St. Clair Shores, Mich.

Randy Haynes Counce, Tenn.

Dylan Hays Sheridan, Ark.

Billy Hines Vacaville, Calif.

Todd Hollowell Fishers, Ind.

Jamie Horton Centerville, Ala.

Jimmy Houston Cookson, Okla.

*Miles Howe San Juan Capistrano, Calif.

Rex Huff Corbin, Ky.

John Hunter Shelbyville, Ky.

*Freddy Hurley Somerset, Ky.

Bill Hutchison Bessemer, Ala.

Eric Jackson Walling, Tenn.

Carl Jocumsen Frisco, Texas

Jason Johnson Dawsonville, Ga.

Chris Johnston Peterborough, Ontario, Canada

Cory Johnston Cavan, Ontario, Canada

Jim Jones Big Bend, Wis.

*Rob Jordan Flowery Branch, Ga.

Cody Kelley Conway, Ark.

Jay Kendrick Grant, Ala.

J.T. Kenney Palm Bay, Fla.

Rob Kilby Hot Springs, Ark.

Brad Knight Lancing, Tenn.

Koby Kreiger Bokeelia, Fla.

Jason Lambert Michie, Tenn.

*David Larson Mound, Minn.

Brian Latimer Belton, S.C.

Jeremy Lawyer Sarcoxie, Mo.

Shane Lehew Catawba, N.C.

Shane Lineberger Lincolnton, N.C.

Craig Livesay Johnson City, Tenn.

*Wes Logan Springville, Ala.

Richard Lowitzki Hampshire, Ill.

*Greg Mansfield Olathe, Kan.

Scott Martin Clewiston, Fla.

Lendell Martin Jr. Nacogdoches, Texas

Billy McCaghren Mayflower, Ark.

Chris McCall Palmer, Texas

Johnny McCombs Morris, Ala.

Bill McDonald Greenwood, Ind.

Tim McDonald Prestonsburg, Ky.

Brandon McMillan Clewiston, Fla.

Jared McMillan Belle Glade, Fla.

Jason Meninger Saint Augustine, Fla.

Cody Meyer Auburn, Calif.

Kerry Milner Bono, Ark.

Kurt Mitchell Milford, Del.

Yusuke Miyazaki Forney, Texas

Tom Monsoor La Crosse, Wis.

Harry Moore Valley, Ala.

Andy Morgan Dayton, Tenn.

Chad Morgenthaler Reeds Spring, Mo.

Bob Morin Seymour, Tenn.

Troy Morrow Eastanollee, Ga.

Brandon Mosley Choctaw, Okla.

Jim Moulton Merced, Calif.

Jim Moynagh Carver, Minn.

Shawn Murphy Nicholasville, Ky.

Britt Myers Clover, S.C.

Michael Neal Dayton, Tenn.

Chris Neau New Orleans, La.

*David Nichol Gainesville, Ga.

James Niggemeyer Van, Texas

Larry Nixon Bee Branch, Ark.

Robert Pearson Herndon, Va.

Pete Ponds Madison, Miss.

Brett Preuett Monroe, La.

Chad Randles Elkhorn, Neb.

Tom Redington Royse City, Texas

Matt Reed Madisonville, Texas

Clark Reehm Elm Grove, La.

Jimmy Reese Witter Springs, Calif.

Jason Reyes Huffman, Texas

Curtis Richardson Belleville, Ontario, Canada

Darrel Robertson Jay, Okla.

Mark Rose West Memphis, Ark.

Zell Rowland Montgomery, Texas

*Craig Rozema Simpsonville, S.C.

Casey Scanlon Lake Ozark, Mo.

Bryan Schmitt Deale, Md.

Terry Segraves Kissimmee, Fla.

Braxton Setzer Montgomery, Ala.

William Shelton III La Crosse, Va.

Blake Smith Lakeland, Fla.

David Smith Edmond, Okla.

Jeff Sprague Point, Texas

Matthew Stefan Junction City, Wis.

*Tyler Stewart West Monroe, La.

Scott Suggs Alexander, Ark.

Mike Surman Boca Raton, Fla.

Peter Thliveros Saint Augustine, Fla.

Timmy Thompkins Myrtle Beach, S.C.

*Furman (Joe) Thompson Clayton, Ga.

Bryan Thrift Shelby, N.C.

Dennis Tietje Roanoke, La.

Rusty Trancygier Hahira, Ga.

J. Todd Tucker Moultrie, Ga.

Jim Tutt Longview, Texas

Andrew Upshaw Tulsa, Okla.

John Voyles Petersburg, Ind.

James Watson Lampe, Mo.

Joshua Weaver Macon, Ga.

Joseph Webster Winfield, Ala.

Kyle Weisenburger Ottawa, Ohio

Clark Wendlandt Leander, Texas

Chris Whitson Louisville, Tenn.

*Andy Wicker Pomaria, S.C.

Scott Wiley Bay Minette, Ala.

David Williams Maiden, N.C.

Barry Wilson Birmingham, Ala.

Matt Wittekiend Angleton, Texas

Kenneth Woods London, Ky.

Michael Wooley Collierville, Tenn.

*David Wootton Collierville, Tenn.

Gary Yamamoto Palestine, Texas

Jay Yelas Lincoln City, Ore.

Andy Young Mound, Minn.

*Ronald Young Lake Wales, Fla.

* denotes 2018 FLW Tour Rookie