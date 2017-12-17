FLW ANNOUNCES 2018 FLW TOUR PRO ROSTER - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

FLW ANNOUNCES 2018 FLW TOUR PRO ROSTER

Posted: Updated:

MINNEAPOLIS – Fishing League Worldwide (FLW) announced today the complete professional angler roster for the upcoming 2018 FLW Tour season, the 23rd season of the FLW Tour. The 2018 FLW Tour features seven regular-season tournaments around the country with competition kicking off when FLW returns to Lake Okeechobee, Jan. 25-28 in Clewiston, Florida, and is headlined by the world championship of bass fishing, the Forrest Wood Cup at Lake Ouachita, Aug. 10-12 in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Demand for entry into the 2018 FLW Tour was unprecedented, with well over 200 pros registering last week. Per the FLW Tour qualifying process, 160 pros gained priority entry based on finishing the 2017 FLW Tour ranked in the top 100 pros or in the top 10 co-anglers, finishing a 2017 Costa FLW Series division ranked in the top 10 pros, or winning the TBF National Championship or the T-H Marine BFL All-American as a boater.

Additionally, there was record demand for sponsor entries, which do not count toward the maximum field size. To accommodate qualified anglers and sponsor entries, including those from loyal Ranger boat owners, the 2018 FLW Tour will feature 187 pros.

Due to the increased field size, 10 additional spots will be added to the pro payout at $10,000 each. In addition to the $125,000 paycheck that is awarded to FLW Tour winners, FLW will now pay out at least $10,000 to pros down to 60th place. The co-angler payout will be $700 for each additional co-angler entry over 160, so the co-angler payout for 51st to 76th place will be $700.

The 2018 FLW Tour pro roster is headlined by two-time reigning Angler of the Year (AOY) Bryan Thrift of Shelby, North Carolina, and 2017 Forrest Wood Cup champion Justin Atkins of Florence, Alabama. They’ll be joined by seven former FLW Tour AOY winners, seven former Forrest Wood Cup champions, and 25 Tour rookies in 2018.

“We couldn’t be more excited to kick off another fantastic FLW Tour season next month at Lake Okeechobee,” said Bill Taylor, Senior FLW Tournament Director. “The professional anglers on the FLW Tour are among the best in the world, and we look forward to showcasing them across eight of the finest fisheries in the United States. With our record-breaking demand for participation, we expect the 2018 season to be the most challenging, competitive season in the history of the FLW Tour.”

In FLW Tour competition anglers are vying for valuable points in hopes of qualifying for the 2018 Forrest Wood Cup, the world championship of bass fishing. The 2018 Forrest Wood Cup on Lake Ouachita and is hosted by Visit Hot Springs and the State of Arkansas.

For complete details and updated information, visit FLWFishing.com.  For regular updates, photos, tournament news and more, follow us on Facebook at Facebook.com/FLWFishing and on Twitter at Twitter.com/FLWFishing.

2018 FLW Tour Anglers

Jason Abram                                                     Piney Flats, Tenn.

Dean Alexander                                                 Georgetown, Texas

Matt Arey                                                           Shelby, N.C.

*Taylor Ashley                                                   Warrior, Ala.

Scott Ashmore                                                   Broken Arrow, Okla.

Justin Atkins                                                       Florence, Ala.

Todd Auten                                                        Lake Wylie, S.C.

Evan Barnes                                                      Hot Springs, Ark.

Clayton Batts                                                     Macon, Ga.

*Matt Becker                                                      Finleyville, Pa.

Robert Behrle                                                     Hoover, Ala.

Zack Birge                                                         Blanchard, Okla.

Daryl Biron                                                         South Windsor, Conn.

Derrick Blake                                                     Rockwood, Tenn.

Randy Blaukat                                                   Joplin, Mo.

Greg Bohannan                                                 Bentonville, Ark.

Terry Bolton                                                       Paducah, Ky.

Allen Boyd                                                          Salem, Ind.

Christopher Brasher                                           Longview, Texas

Aaron Britt                                                          Yuba City, Calif.

Chase Brooks                                                    Iraan, Texas

*Clint Brown                                                       Bainbridge, Ga.

Glenn Browne                                                    Ocala, Fla.

Keith Bryan                                                        Novato, Calif.

Grae Buck                                                         Harleysville, Pa.

*Tim Cales                                                         Sandstone, W. Va.

*William Campbell                                             Middlesboro, Ky.

Scott Canterbury                                               Odenville, Ala.

*Todd Castledine                                               Nacogdoches, Texas

*Russell Cecil                                                     Willis, Texas

Ryan Chandler                                                   Hebron, Ind.

Glenn Chappelear                                              Acworth, Ga.

Joey Cifuentes                                                   Clinton, Ark.

Brandon Cobb                                                    Greenwood, S.C.

*Sheldon Collings                                               Grove, Okla.

Ramie Colson Jr.                                               Cadiz, Ky.

Kyle Cortiana                                                     Broken Arrow, Okla.

John Cox                                                           DeBary, Fla.

Shirley Crain                                                      Fort Smith, Ark.

Alex Davis                                                          Albertville, Ala.

Clent Davis                                                        Montevallo, Ala.

Darrell Davis                                                      Dover, Fla.

Bill Day                                                               Frankfort, Ky.

John Devere                                                      Berea, Ky.

Jeff Dobson                                                       Bartlesville, Okla.

Scott Dobson                                                     Clarkston, Mich.

Bradley Dortch                                                   Atmore, Ala.

Josh Douglas                                                     Isle, Minn.

Kurt Dove                                                           Del Rio, Texas

David Dudley                                                     Lynchburg, Va.

Tony Dumitras                                                   Winston, Ga.

Luke Dunkin                                                       Lawrenceburg, Tenn.

Richie Eaves                                                      Nauvoo, Ill.

Charlie Evans                                                    Berea, Ky.

Austin Felix                                                        Eden Prairie, Minn.

Mark Fisher                                                        Wauconda, Ill.

Tim Frederick                                                    Leesburg, Fla.

Anthony Gagliardi                                              Prosperity, S.C.

Nick Gainey                                                       Charleston, S.C.

*Matt Garner                                                      Seminole, Okla.

*Cameron Gautney                                           Muscle Shoals, Ala.

Chris Gosselaar                                                 Fresno, Calif.

Matt Greenblatt                                                  Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Chad Grigsby                                                     Maple Grove, Minn.

Buddy Gross                                                      Chickamauga, Ga.

Jeff Gustafson                                                   Keewatin, Ontario, Canada

*Cody Hahner                                                    Wausau, Wis.

Bradley Hallman                                                Norman, Okla.

*Steven Hatala                                                   St. Clair Shores, Mich.

Randy Haynes                                                   Counce, Tenn.

Dylan Hays                                                        Sheridan, Ark.

Billy Hines                                                          Vacaville, Calif.

Todd Hollowell                                                   Fishers, Ind.

Jamie Horton                                                     Centerville, Ala.

Jimmy Houston                                                 Cookson, Okla.

*Miles Howe                                                       San Juan Capistrano, Calif.

Rex Huff                                                            Corbin, Ky.

John Hunter                                                       Shelbyville, Ky.

*Freddy Hurley                                                  Somerset, Ky.

Bill Hutchison                                                     Bessemer, Ala.

Eric Jackson                                                      Walling, Tenn.

Carl Jocumsen                                                  Frisco, Texas

Jason Johnson                                                   Dawsonville, Ga.

Chris Johnston                                                   Peterborough, Ontario, Canada

Cory Johnston                                                   Cavan, Ontario, Canada

Jim Jones                                                          Big Bend, Wis.

*Rob Jordan                                                       Flowery Branch, Ga.

Cody Kelley                                                       Conway, Ark.

Jay Kendrick                                                      Grant, Ala.

J.T. Kenney                                                       Palm Bay, Fla.

Rob Kilby                                                           Hot Springs, Ark.

Brad Knight                                                        Lancing, Tenn.

Koby Kreiger                                                      Bokeelia, Fla.

Jason Lambert                                                   Michie, Tenn.

*David Larson                                                    Mound, Minn.

Brian Latimer                                                     Belton, S.C.

Jeremy Lawyer                                                  Sarcoxie, Mo.

Shane Lehew                                                     Catawba, N.C.

Shane Lineberger                                              Lincolnton, N.C.

Craig Livesay                                                     Johnson City, Tenn.

*Wes Logan                                                       Springville, Ala.

Richard Lowitzki                                                Hampshire, Ill.

*Greg Mansfield                                                 Olathe, Kan.

Scott Martin                                                       Clewiston, Fla.

Lendell Martin Jr.                                               Nacogdoches, Texas

Billy McCaghren                                                Mayflower, Ark.

Chris McCall                                                      Palmer, Texas

Johnny McCombs                                             Morris, Ala.

Bill McDonald                                                     Greenwood, Ind.

Tim McDonald                                                   Prestonsburg, Ky.

Brandon McMillan                                              Clewiston, Fla.

Jared McMillan                                                  Belle Glade, Fla.

Jason Meninger                                                 Saint Augustine, Fla.

Cody Meyer                                                       Auburn, Calif.

Kerry Milner                                                       Bono, Ark.

Kurt Mitchell                                                       Milford, Del.

Yusuke Miyazaki                                               Forney, Texas

Tom Monsoor                                                    La Crosse, Wis.

Harry Moore                                                      Valley, Ala.

Andy Morgan                                                     Dayton, Tenn.

Chad Morgenthaler                                            Reeds Spring, Mo.

Bob Morin                                                          Seymour, Tenn.

Troy Morrow                                                      Eastanollee, Ga.

Brandon Mosley                                                 Choctaw, Okla.

Jim Moulton                                                       Merced, Calif.

Jim Moynagh                                                     Carver, Minn.

Shawn Murphy                                                  Nicholasville, Ky.

Britt Myers                                                         Clover, S.C.

Michael Neal                                                      Dayton, Tenn.

Chris Neau                                                         New Orleans, La.

*David Nichol                                                     Gainesville, Ga.

James Niggemeyer                                           Van, Texas

Larry Nixon                                                        Bee Branch, Ark.

Robert Pearson                                                  Herndon, Va.

Pete Ponds                                                        Madison, Miss.

Brett Preuett                                                       Monroe, La.

Chad Randles                                                    Elkhorn, Neb.

Tom Redington                                                  Royse City, Texas

Matt Reed                                                          Madisonville, Texas

Clark Reehm                                                     Elm Grove, La.

Jimmy Reese                                                    Witter Springs, Calif.

Jason Reyes                                                      Huffman, Texas

Curtis Richardson                                              Belleville, Ontario, Canada

Darrel Robertson                                               Jay, Okla.

Mark Rose                                                         West Memphis, Ark.

Zell Rowland                                                      Montgomery, Texas

*Craig Rozema                                                  Simpsonville, S.C.

Casey Scanlon                                                  Lake Ozark, Mo.

Bryan Schmitt                                                    Deale, Md.

Terry Segraves                                                  Kissimmee, Fla.

Braxton Setzer                                                   Montgomery, Ala.

William Shelton III                                              La Crosse, Va.

Blake Smith                                                       Lakeland, Fla.

David Smith                                                       Edmond, Okla.

Jeff Sprague                                                      Point, Texas

Matthew Stefan                                                 Junction City, Wis.

*Tyler Stewart                                                    West Monroe, La.

Scott Suggs                                                       Alexander, Ark.

Mike Surman                                                     Boca Raton, Fla.

Peter Thliveros                                                   Saint Augustine, Fla.

Timmy Thompkins                                             Myrtle Beach, S.C.

*Furman (Joe) Thompson                                 Clayton, Ga.

Bryan Thrift                                                        Shelby, N.C.

Dennis Tietje                                                      Roanoke, La.

Rusty Trancygier                                               Hahira, Ga.

J. Todd Tucker                                                  Moultrie, Ga.

Jim Tutt                                                              Longview, Texas

Andrew Upshaw                                                Tulsa, Okla.

John Voyles                                                       Petersburg, Ind.

James Watson                                                   Lampe, Mo.

Joshua Weaver                                                  Macon, Ga.

Joseph Webster                                                 Winfield, Ala.

Kyle Weisenburger                                            Ottawa, Ohio

Clark Wendlandt                                                Leander, Texas

Chris Whitson                                                     Louisville, Tenn.

*Andy Wicker                                                     Pomaria, S.C.

Scott Wiley                                                         Bay Minette, Ala.

David Williams                                                   Maiden, N.C.

Barry Wilson                                                      Birmingham, Ala.

Matt Wittekiend                                                  Angleton, Texas

Kenneth Woods                                                 London, Ky.

Michael Wooley                                                 Collierville, Tenn.

*David Wootton                                                  Collierville, Tenn.

Gary Yamamoto                                                Palestine, Texas

Jay Yelas                                                           Lincoln City, Ore.

Andy Young                                                       Mound, Minn.

*Ronald Young                                                   Lake Wales, Fla.

* denotes 2018 FLW Tour Rookie

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.