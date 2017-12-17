UPDATE: Neighbor reacts to officer-involved shooting in Bradley County

UPDATE: One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Bradley County Sunday morning.

"There was two officers here and there was a cop, two of them right here," Kevin Sevcik, who lives in the neighborhood, said while pointing at areas in front of his home.

Bradley County deputies responded to a stabbing around 11:30 pm Saturday on Leyland Drive.

"It's kind of shocking, but where it happened isn't that shocking because there's a lot of traffic that goes in and out of that house," said Sevcik.

According to Bradley County Sheriff Eric Watson, deputies from Bradley County and officers with the Charleston Police Department were searching for the suspect.

Around 1:00 am, Charleston Police Officer Jimmy Woody and Bradley County Sheriff's Deputy Corey Loftis found the suspect. Sheriff Watson said the suspect had a weapon, though we don’t know what the weapon was.

"Minutes later, the Charleston police officer and the Bradley County Sheriff's deputy came in counter with this party,” Sheriff Watson explained. “The subject was very aggressive towards the officer. There was a shot fired."

Sheriff Watson said Deputy Loftis feared for his life and fired his gun. The suspect was taken to the hospital and died.

The stabbing victim from the original incident was also taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

Even though the stabbing and shooting happened near his home, Sevcik said he still feels safe in his neighborhood and still trusts the police officers who patrol there.

"It's a very safe neighborhood," Sevcik urged. "It's a very isolated incident; it's not common. Charleston is a very quiet community, and that's why we love it here. We're just not going to change our minds."

Deputy Loftis is on paid administrative leave.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations is assisting with this investigation.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Bradley County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the suspect has died.

Stay with Channel 3 as we continue to learn more.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Bradley County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Corey Loftis and Charleston Police Officer Jimmy Woody responded to a domestic dispute involving a stabbing. That's when the suspect was shot. Both the suspect and the victim were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Previous Story:

Around 11:03 pm last night, a Bradley County Sheriff's deputy was involved in a shooting in Charleston.

Officials tell Channel 3 the officer was not injured in the shooting. The suspect was injured and taken to a local hospital.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 on air and online as we continue to learn more.