Local organization helps veterans with everyday expenses

A local organization is helping veterans with everyday expenses.

Aid A Veteran held their third annual Operation Standfast event at the Mountain View Inn in Cleveland on Saturday.

Toy cars, stuffed animals, and basketballs filled tables. Those were some of the gifts for the children and grandchildren of local veterans.

Bryan Dufour brought his kids and says Aid A Veteran has been a blessing for his family.

"Well, it's never easy, but it is the times we live in. The military taught me to adapt, overcome, and improvise and if I have to adapt and contact an organization for help, I will," Dufour said.

Dufour served in the United States Navy from 2001 to 2004.

He's recently been on medical leave, which has made it tough to pay some of the bills. Aid A Veteran provided the money for electricity and water expenses.

"It makes me feel like it's an honor to be able to help someone that has no light at the end of the tunnel who thinks their hope is gone and there's no one there that will really help them," Shane Hutcheson, one of the organizers said.

For the last three years, Hutcheson said the Operation Standfast event has helped nearly two dozen families in the Tennessee Valley.

He said the organization helps veterans pay for rent, utility bills, and car repairs. All they need to provide is a DD 214 form with an honorable discharge to qualify.

"Just simply thank you. A big thank you. There's simply not enough words to really say how much we greatly appreciate everything they've done," Angela Dufour said.

Those words are what inspire organizers to help more of our area's veterans.

Organizers said donations stay local.

To learn more about Aid A Veteran or to donate, head to their website.