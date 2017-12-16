Why rats are chewing up hybrid cars

PORTLAND, Ore. — Mary Rait loves her 2008 Toyota Prius. But apparently, so do rats and mice.

They got under the hood of her hybrid vehicle and chewed through the electrical wiring. These pesky rodents caused $800 worth of damage.

“I’d never heard of it before,” said the Northeast Portland woman. “But once I got over that shock, I Googled it and found a bunch of different stories about people having these repeated issues.”

Online technical service bulletin boards are filled with posts about rodent-inflicted damage to hybrid vehicles.

“It’s a terrible problem,” said Jim Houser of Hawthorne Auto Clinic in Southeast Portland. Houser sees rodent-related damage on a regular basis, but warns that it’s not just the wiring in hybrid vehicles that rats and gnawing on.