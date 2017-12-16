HCSO investigating Saturday morning shooting

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Saturday morning shooting.

At around 3:00 am, deputies responded to Ridgestone Drive in Ooltewah, TN, to take a report of a person shot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

It is unclear where the shooting happened and who is responsible.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Hamilton Co. Sheriff's Office at 423-209-7000.