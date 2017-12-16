HES hosts Home for the Holidays

The Humane Educational Society in Chattanooga is hosting its annual Home for the Holidays event.

The event kicked off Friday, and roughly more than 20 pets were adopted. Saturday, Home for the Holidays continues from 9:00 am - 9:00 pm at HES.

Pet adoption fees are reduced during the event. Dogs are $24 and cats are $12. Cats are also two for the price of one.

At the event, HES will also be selling items from its thrift store, Deja Nu. The store closed a few weeks ago after a car drove into the building.

READ MORE | UPDATE: SUV slams into Humane Society thrift store, cleanup underway

All the money raised during the event will go to helping the shelter.

"Out back in our parking lot, there are thrift store items, pet items. Many of the things that we normally have in our thrift store, but due to the accident our thrift store is still closed,” HES Executive Director Bob Citrullo explained. “So this is a great way to come out and support us and buy something, find something for your best friend, find something for somebody else!"