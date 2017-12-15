EPB warns customers of scam - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

EPB warns customers of scam

Posted: Updated:
By Abbi Henry, Morning Producer
EPB officials are warning customers about a scam going around. 

One customer reported that man came to their house claiming to be with "All Service USA," which he said was "buying out EPB," and needed to change their account. 

The man then asked for their EPB bill and a debit card so that he could transfer the account for automatic payments. 

EPB officials say they are not in any way affiliated with "All Service USA", and that EPB employees never go door-to-door asking for account and debit card information.

The man is described as a white male, claiming to be “David Garvin”, mid to late 30’s, who got into a silver Audi driven by another man.

If anyone comes into contact with this person please call police immediately.

