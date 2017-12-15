Police bust burglar an hour after crime

Surveillance video of a Wednesday night restaurant burglary has resulted in the arrest of a suspect.

Chattanooga police responded to a report of a burglary of La Carniceria on Broad Street about 11:30pm, and discovered an open door. Further investigation determined that the suspect came into the building by creating a hole in the roof, according to Chattanooga police.



Video from the business gave police an accurate description of the suspect, and patrol officers were able to stop a suspicious vehicle nearby.

The driver was identified as Nicholas C. Parks, who was seen in the security camera footage, and evidence collected placed the suspect at the crime scene.

Police were able to respond to the scene, obtain an accurate description of the suspect, identify him and execute an arrest within an hour of the crime being committed.

Parks has been charged with Theft of Property, Burglary and Vandalisim.