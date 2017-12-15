Couple arrested after throwing drugs out car window

UTC researchers are testing the limits of how drones operate. They are striving to control drone movements using brainwaves. While there are other experiments being done to figure out how to control drones with sight through flashing light signals and with machine learning, training the drone by entering data... UTC is looking to operate one or more drones by using thought patterns. Researcher Dr. Zach ruble began working on a project while attending the University of Texas in San A...More
