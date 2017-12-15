Couple arrested after throwing drugs out car window

Observant DeKalb County Deputies spotted a vehicle on County Road 107 on Lookout Mountain that reportedly fled from them last week and pulled the vehicle over, as suspects tossed drugs out the window.

Jason Lee Driskill, 35 of Fort Payne, and Tara Whitney Peacock, 30 of Henagar were both arrested.

Driskill was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of controlled substance and Distribution of controlled substance.

Peacock was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both Driskill and Peacock were transported to the DeKalb County Detention Center.