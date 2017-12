A pedestrian was struck Thursday night in East Ridge, seriously injured the person.

East Ridge police say that Dale Henderson, wearing all black, was struck about 10:00pm while crossing Ringgold Road near the Apollo Car Wash.

The driver, James Haskett, remained at the scene and cooperated with officers in the investigation.

Henderson was transported to Erlanger with possible neck and head injuries.

No charges have been filed and the investigation is continuing.