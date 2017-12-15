What the Tech? Free shipping Friday

Get those orders in for Christmas. We're running out of days for orders to be delivered in time for Christmas morning without paying exorbitant shipping charges. Unless, you place the order on Free Shipping Day, Friday the 15th.

Free Shipping Day was started in 2008 by entrepreneur Luke Knowles who launched a website and encouraged online retailers to offer free shipping no matter how much (or little) people order. The made up Christmas holiday is now the 3rd busiest online shopping day of the year behind Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

As of Thursday over 900 merchants have signed up for this year with more expected. The website says it will reveal all of the participating merchants at midnight.

Some of the retailers offering free shipping are "Macy's", "Target", "Toys R Us" and "Walmart" but smaller merchants are also included.

According to the Free Shipping Day website the annual holiday boosts online shopping and is responsible for over a billion-dollars in sales. This year the website also posts coupons for discounts at participating retailers.

To see those participating retailers go to www.freeshippingday.com and for coupons www.freeshipping.org.