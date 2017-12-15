Apartment fire in Whitfield County - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Apartment fire in Whitfield County

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

Firefighters in Whitfield County are battling an apartment fire on Park Canyon Drive off of College Drive.

Dispatch tells us that the call came in just before 6:00 a.m. 

We have a crew on the way and will continue to update this story as information becomes available. 

