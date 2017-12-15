Apartment fire in Whitfield County

After lots of sun on Thursday, more clouds expected today and this should keep temperatures 5-7 degrees cooler.More
After lots of sun on Thursday, more clouds expected today and this should keep temperatures 5-7 degrees cooler.More
The man accused of driving into a crowd protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville faces a new charge of first-degree murder after a court hearing Thursday in which prosecutors presented surveillance video and other evidence against him.More
The man accused of driving into a crowd protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville faces a new charge of first-degree murder after a court hearing Thursday in which prosecutors presented surveillance video and other evidence against him.More