Battle of the Bells at Hamilton Place Mall

The man accused of driving into a crowd protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville faces a new charge of first-degree murder after a court hearing Thursday in which prosecutors presented surveillance video and other evidence against him.More
The man accused of driving into a crowd protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville faces a new charge of first-degree murder after a court hearing Thursday in which prosecutors presented surveillance video and other evidence against him.More
Firefighters in Whitfield County are battling an apartment fire on Park Canyon Drive.More
Firefighters in Whitfield County are battling an apartment fire on Park Canyon Drive.More