It's the Salvation Army's "Battle of the Bells" at Hamilton Place Mall.

Friday between 10:00 a.m and 7:00 p.m. Channel 3 will be at the Hamilton Place Mall entrance near Jos A. Banks collecting donations as part of the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign.

Now in its 127th year the Red Kettle campaign is one of the longest-running fundraising efforts in the world.

Every year, approximately 25,000 bell ringers brave the elements to help The Salvation Army raise money for local community programs.

This year there are 4868 Angels that adorned the Angel Trees, that's up 509 Angels over 2016.

The Salvation Army will visit close to 5000 individuals who are in nursing homes or are incarcerated and give each a small Christmas gift.

Over 1500 holiday meals will be served to the homeless, low income and homebound neighbors.

More than 15,000 residents will be served through the Holiday Programs of The Salvation Army of Greater Chattanooga.