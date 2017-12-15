Santa Pub Crawl benefits Salvation Army's Angel Tree - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Santa Pub Crawl benefits Salvation Army's Angel Tree

The Santa Pub Crawl is being held December 16 in downtown Chattanooga. 

Last year the Santa Pub Crawl raised more than 1500 toys and more than $4500 to benefit The Salvation Army. This event is a great opportunity for Chattanooga-area adults to mingle and celebrate the holidays while simultaneously contributing to a great cause! Through this event, we benefit the Salvation Army Angel Tree.  All participants should bring a toy (toys only, brand new, unwrapped) to donate to a child for Christmas and dress festively. Sponsors include Sweetwater Brewing, Hutton & Smith, Pints & Pedals, I-HEART Radio: KISSFM 103.7, wUSy 101 & ROCK105

2017 Schedule

3:00-6:00 Registration/Kick-Off
CLYDES & FEED

5:00-7:00pm
HONEST PINT & JACK’S BURGER BAR

6:00-8:00pm
Chattanooga Billiard Club

7:00-9:00pm
JEFFERSON'S

9:00-11:00pm
Hair of the Dog & SING IT OR WING IT

