Just a few clouds and dry today

After lots of sun on Thursday, more clouds expected today and this should keep temperatures 5-7 degrees cooler. It's below 30 where skies will be mostly clear this morning north of Chattanooga. More clouds in north Georgia and north Alabama will keep temperatures to near 32 for the morning commute. Temperatures in the afternoon reach the upper 40s with a northwest wind 3-10 mph.

Tonight looks dry with a partly cloudy sky. Saturday will bring a few clouds, especially increasing by evening. It looks nice tomorrow up to 51 in the afternoon. Showers possible on Sunday will bring 0.10" to 0.25" of rain. Newest data suggest rain is likely west of I-75 by 9AM-10AM. Most locations will see overcast skies Sunday. The rain chance ends by 5PM in the evening, but good news, it looks light during the day!

Monday looks to bring rain in the morning. The best chance looks to be from Chattanooga and southeast in counties in north Georgia including Dade, Walker, and Whitfield. Rain amounts Monday look to range from 0.25" to 0.50", again with the best chance being in Georgia.

