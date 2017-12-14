"LIHEAP" helping keep Chattanoogans warm during winter

The Chattanooga Gas Company wrapped up another successful phone-a-thon Thursday.

Employees and volunteers took phone calls all day. They helped those struggling to pay their heat bills apply for assistance. This is the ninth year the CGC has done a phone-a-thon for their Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Spreading awareness is their main priority.

Debra Moss, Manager of LIHEAP, helps answer calls for the phone-a-thon every year. Despite the heavy call volume, she says it's a rewarding experience.

"To be able to help people people and lead people to the places that they need to get assistance is invaluable," said Moss.

Moss says the problem is a lot people aren't aware of the resources available. She says many people call and explain they've experienced an unexpected change in their life and finances, but many of them won't seek help. We’ve had some customers utilities get cut off," said Moss. "We had our first snow last week and it’s getting cold so everyone needs to have heat right now if possible."

No matter how you heat your home, you can get help when it comes time to pay your next bill. Employees and volunteers like Moss say everyone deserves peace of mind knowing they can afford to keep their homes warm.

READ MORE | How to get help with your natural gas heating bills

"There’s dollars out there and we want to make sure that eligible customers are able to take advantage of those dollars."

Customers must apply for assistance in person at their local Housing Development Agency. A social security card, photo ID, pay stubs and the last 12 utility bills are required when applying. If anyone receives any money from LIHEAP it does not have to be paid back.

Residents interested in other heating assistance programs should call Bradley-Cleveland Community Services at 423-479-4111 or Hamilton County Social Services at 423-757-5541.

For more information about energy assistance, click here.