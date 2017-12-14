Suspect on motorcycle crashes during police chase on I-75

A police chase in that began in Whitfield County ended with the suspect crashing a motorcycle off I-75 Wednesday evening.

It all began around 6:45 p.m. on State Route 201 at Rauschenberg Road.

A Varnell police officer tried to pull the 24-year-old rider over on State Route 201 but he refused to stop.

Police chased the suspect to I-75. Police say the suspect lost control of the motorcycle and hit a guardrail when he attempted to get off exit 345.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, broke his leg and received other injuries that were not life-threatening.

He was taken to Erlanger.

Police say they found large amounts of meth, heroin, marijuana, and liquid hydrocodone on the suspect.

The suspect faces several charges including drug trafficking.

