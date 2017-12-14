Chattanooga native Will Healy named FCS Coach of the Year - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga native Will Healy named FCS Coach of the Year

By Jill Jelnick, Sports reporter
Chattanooga native and Austin Peay second-year head coach Will Healy was named the Eddie Robinson Award winner as the Football Championship Subdivision national coach of the year.

Healy, who is a Boyd-Buchanan graduate and was an assistant coach for the Chattanooga Mocs, took over an Austin Peay program that had lost 16 straight games.

This year the Governors went 8-4 overall, including 8-1 against FCS competition.
 

