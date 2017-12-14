New app allows Bradley Co. residents to give anonymous tips to law enforcement

Bradley County residents have a new way to submit tips to law enforcement agencies. They can send them anonymously through an app called tip411.

Depending on if you live in the city of Cleveland or in Bradley County, you'll need to download a specific app. On the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, you will need to search for the following:

Cleveland residents: ClevelandTN PD

Bradley County residents: BradleyCo Sheriff

To submit an anonymous tip, all you do is hit tips, new tip, and fill in the boxes. You can also attach a picture or video.

From there, the tip is on its way to the law enforcement agency.

Authorities in Bradley County are now monitoring tips that come in through a new app. It's anonymous.

"A lot of people are afraid and i think sometimes criminals instill fear in the people that live around them because they want to make sure they're protected at all times and what they're doing does not come to light," Sgt. Evie West with the Cleveland Police Department said.

Police said the app is meant to report cases involving bullying or drugs and not emergencies.

"Someone breaks into my house, for example, do I use this app or do I need to call 911?," Channel 3 asked.

"No. You need to call 911. Crimes that occur like that where you need immediate assistance, you need to dial 911," Sgt. West said.

Residents like Wayne Slocumb think it could help in more ways than one.

"Improves the community relations with the police department too, which we also need across the country," Slocumb said.

Bradley County law enforcement agencies partnered with an organization called The Bridge. They're doing what they can to help fight the opioid epidemic in the area.

"We're seeing young people, elderly people, and everybody in between, all races, all whatever are being affected by this. So, we need to get on top of it," Reba Terry, Executive Director for The Bridge.

After months of researching the app, Reba Terry hopes it will make a difference. It's already being used in hundreds of other communities.

A donation to The Bridge helped pay for it.

Last year, Terry said 18 people died from drug overdoses in the county. 22 people have died so far this year.

"If we can do something that would save one life, you know, then it's worthwhile. You can't really put a dollar sign on a life," Terry said.

If you don't have a smartphone, but can text, all you need to do is text ClevelandTN or BradleySO to tip411 and you'll get a response back.