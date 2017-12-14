North Hamilton students donate toys to Northside Neighborhood House

North Hamilton County Elementary School students were practicing for their Christmas program “Reindeer Games” when they had a great idea. Instead of pretending to donate gifts to needy children they decided to REALLY make a donation. So they organized a toy drive, chose a worthy cause and stopped in the middle of their program to donate toys to the Northside Neighborhood House. Rachel Gammon, Executive Director of the Northside Neighborhood House, accepted the donation, and loaded her van full of toys donated by NHCE students and parents. Principal Jacquie Hauth said “It’s inspiring to see our students look beyond themselves to see the needs of others.”