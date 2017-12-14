North Hamilton students donate toys to Northside Neighborhood House

North Hamilton County Elementary School students were practicing for their Christmas program “Reindeer Games” when they had a great idea. Instead of pretending to donate gifts to needy children they decided to REALLY make a donation. So they organized a toy drive, chose a worthy cause and stopped in the middle of their program to donate toys to the Northside Neighborhood House.More
North Hamilton County Elementary School students were practicing for their Christmas program “Reindeer Games” when they had a great idea. Instead of pretending to donate gifts to needy children they decided to REALLY make a donation. So they organized a toy drive, chose a worthy cause and stopped in the middle of their program to donate toys to the Northside Neighborhood House.More
Hamilton County Schools Supt. Dr. Bryan Johnson has decided to delay the finalization of the 2018-19 school district calendar.More
Hamilton County Schools Supt. Dr. Bryan Johnson has decided to delay the finalization of the 2018-19 school district calendar.More
The Tennessee Association of Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance convention was held recently, with a major award presented to Marion County educator Carol Bailey. She said, "I am truly honored and humbled to receive this award." Bailey is Director of Coordinated School Health for Marion County schools.More
The Tennessee Association of Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance convention was held recently, with a major award presented to Marion County educator Carol Bailey. She said, "I am truly honored and humbled to receive this award." Bailey is Director of Coordinated School Health for Marion County schools.More