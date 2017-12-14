TDOT to close Banks Road at East Brainerd next week

As the Tennessee Department of Transportation continues work on the East Brainerd Road widening project, crews will close Banks Road at East Brainerd Road beginning Wednesday, December 20, 2017 to Friday, December 22, 2017 for water line installation.

Detours will be posted, routing traffic down Morris Hill Road to Igou Gap to Banks and vice versa.

Messages signs will be posted to alert traffic of the closure starting on Monday, December 18, 2017.

There will also be signage marking the access point for the four businesses that are located on East Brainerd Road near Banks Road.

The road will be reopened prior to 8:00pm on Friday, December 22, 2017 as TDOT observes their traditional holiday lane closure restrictions.