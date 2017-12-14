Berean Academy evacuated after heating system fire - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Berean Academy evacuated after heating system fire

Posted: Updated:
CFD photo by Battalion Chief Don Bowman CFD photo by Battalion Chief Don Bowman
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

A heating system fire at Berean Academy on Berean Lane in Hixson led to the Chattanooga Fire Department being dispatched Thursday morning.

Battalion Chief Don Bowman said the heating system caught fire inside the building, which activated the fire alarm system. Bowman said the school staff did an excellent job of evacuating the school quickly and efficiently. No injuries were reported, according to a news release from the Chattanooga Fire Department.

Bowman said there was thick, black smoke inside the auditorium when the firefighters arrived.

They found the fire in the heating system and were able to quickly extinguished the flames. There was no fire damage to the school building. Before leaving, the firefighters used their high-powered fans to ventilate the building to remove as much smoke as possible.

The cause of the fire will be ruled accidental. 

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.