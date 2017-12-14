Berean Academy evacuated after heating system fire

A heating system fire at Berean Academy on Berean Lane in Hixson led to the Chattanooga Fire Department being dispatched Thursday morning.

Battalion Chief Don Bowman said the heating system caught fire inside the building, which activated the fire alarm system. Bowman said the school staff did an excellent job of evacuating the school quickly and efficiently. No injuries were reported, according to a news release from the Chattanooga Fire Department.

Bowman said there was thick, black smoke inside the auditorium when the firefighters arrived.

They found the fire in the heating system and were able to quickly extinguished the flames. There was no fire damage to the school building. Before leaving, the firefighters used their high-powered fans to ventilate the building to remove as much smoke as possible.

The cause of the fire will be ruled accidental.