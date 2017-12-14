Male enhancement pills recalled for undeclared ingredient

A male enhancement supplement is being recalled because of an ingredient that was not declared during the approval process.

Marmex Corp is voluntarily recalling All lots of Blue Pearl All Natural Male Enhancement Supplement, 500mg at the consumer level.

An FDA analysis has found the products to contain sildenafil.

The FDA's website says that use of products with undeclared sildenafil may pose a threat to consumers because the active ingredient may interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs (such as nitroglycerin) and may lower blood pressure to dangerous levels.

Consumers with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease often take nitrates and might be the most likely to get affected.

To date, Marmex Corp has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

Blue Pearl All Natural Male Enhancement Supplement capsules were marketed as a dietary supplement for male enhancement and is packaged in 1 unit of blister packs, with upc code - 847046009785. The affected lots are all lot numbers with an expiration date of 7/1/2018. It was distributed Nationwide between July 2016 and November 2017 to Retail and internet.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Marmex Corp by 657-333-2053 or marmexcorp@gmail.com on weekdays between the hours of 9:00am and 5:00pm Pacific Standard Time for instructions on the return and refund process. Consumers who purchased the product should stop consuming it and return it to place of purchase.

Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.