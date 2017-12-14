Ooltewah assault victims want documents used to create school report

OOLTEWAH (AP) - Civil attorneys for the students assaulted during a high school basketball team's trip are demanding to see the 130 documents created during the production of a report on the school's sexual harassment culture.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that attorneys for the plaintiffs suing the Hamilton County Department of Education filed a motion Monday to see the documents generated by attorney Courtney Bullard before her 24-page report on Ooltewah High School was released in August 2016.

The school district has yet to file a response, but previously argued that Bullard's documents are protected by attorney-client privilege and the work product doctrine. The plaintiffs' attorneys argue that Bullard and the school district don't have an attorney-client relationship, as the former was hired as an independent investigator.

