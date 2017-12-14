Arson suspected in morning house fire - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Arson suspected in morning house fire

By WRCB Staff
Photo by CFD Battalion Chief Chris Warren Photo by CFD Battalion Chief Chris Warren
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

A morning house fire in Chattanooga may have been started by an arsonist.

Chattanooga firefighters were dispatched for a fire around 5:40am Thursday on N. Chamberlain Avenue. 

Chattanooga Fire Department Captain David Brooks said smoke and flames were visible when they arrived. 

The firefighters forced their way in through the home's front door and were able to extinguished the flames quickly, according to spokesman Bruce Garner. 

Brooks said no one was inside the structure, which was reportedly being used for storage. 

No injuries were reported.

CFD Battalion Chief Chris Warren, the incident commander, said the fire caused approximately $20,000 in damages. 

A CFD fire investigator says the cause of the fire is suspicious in nature. The investigation will continue.

