A good week to dine out!

With just a few exceptions, restaurants around the Tennessee Valley had a pretty good week during their health department inspections.
Six restaurants in Hamilton County alone earned perfects scores, as did some in northern Georgia.
In Hamilton County, this week's low scores went to Mexi Wings VII at 5733 Brainerd Road with an 84 for reasons including sink blocked, ice scoop dirty, old spillage at not bar, hoods with excessive build up.
At the Brewhaus at 224 Frazier Avenue, a score of 86 was given for cleaning chemical bottles not labeled, chipped shelves in kitchen, area around trash cans below deck dirty, trash cans cracked.
- 88 Cheddar's 2014 Gunbarrel Road
- 89 Ziggy's 607 Cherokee Blvd.
- 89 Waffle House 6007 Shallowford Road
- 90 The Big Table 118 Cross Street
- 90 Wally's 6521 Ringgold Road
- 92 China House 7601 East Brainerd Road
- 93 Waffle House 8912 Lee Highway
- 93 Aretha Frankenstein's 518 Tremont Street
- 94 Mr. T's Pizza 3024 Tennessee Avenue
- 94 Hardee's 220 Browns Ferry Road
- 95 Shuford's Smokehouse 924 Signal Mountain Road
- 95 Wendy's 5200 Brainerd Road
- 96 Chili's 5637 Brainerd Road
- 96 Golden Corrral 1808 Gunbarrel Road
- 96 Subway 2610 Amincola Highway
- 96 Hickory Pit BBQ 5611 Ringgold Road
- 96 Southern Burger 9453 Bradmore Lane
- 96 Sugar's Ribs 2450 15th Avenue
- 97 Nooga-Q 301 Signal Mountain Road
- 97 Sonic 3222 Cummings Highway
- 97 Waffle House 7705 Lee Highway
- 97 La Altena 8644 East Brainerd Road
- 97 Nikki's Drive Inn 899 Cherokee Blvd.
- 98 Scottie's Diner 8855 Dayton Pike
- 98 La Altena 314 W. Main Street
- 98 Subway 3713 Ringgold Road
- 98 Armando's 7032 Lee Highway
- 98 Waffle House 8912 Lee Highway
- 98 Puckett's Chattanooga 2 W. Aquarium Way
- 98 Rita's Italian Ice 100 Market Street
- 98 Burger King 3401 Amnicola Highway
- 99 Sweet Basil 5845 Brainerd Road
- 99 McDonald's 6220 Lee Highway
- 99 McDonald's 1735 Ooltewah-Ringgold Road
- 99 Old Chicago Pizza 2006 Hamilton Place Blvd.
- 99 Hardee's 9201 Lee Highway
- 99 Chuy's 2271 Gunbarrel Road
- 99 China Kitchen 9408 Apison Pike
- 99 Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe 4001 St. Elmo Avenue
- 99 Waffle House 6007 Shallowford Road
- 99 Sing It or Wing It 412 Market Street
- 100 Plaza del Sol 8119 East Brainerd Road
- 100 Feed Table & Tavern 201 W. Main Street
- 100 Chattanooga Salad Co. 7425 Commons Blvd.
- 100 The Tea Cottage 2233 Hickory Valley Road
- 100 Kumo One 6025 East Brainerd Road
- 100 Bojangle's 7987 East Brainerd Road
- 100 Rosselli's 1667 Ooltewah Ringgold Road
Hamilton County hotels
- 89 Motel 6 7707 Lee Hwy.; reasons including cigarette burns on tub in bathrooms, tiles dirty in one room, dirty floors, walkways dirty/stained.
- 92 Chattanooga Choo Choo 1400 Market Street
- 93 Holiday Inn Express 440 W. MLK Blvd.
- 97 Springhill Suites 195 Riverfront Pkwy.
- 99 Holiday Inn & Suites 434 Chestnut Street
- 100 Hampton Inn 1920 Hamill Road
Catoosa County
- 95 La Adelita, 110 Kristin Dr, Ringgold
- 91 Pepper’s Mexican restraint LLC., 7859 Nashville St., Ringgold
- 100 Trinity Services Group Inc. C/o Catoosa County Jail (Food Service), 5842 Hwy 41 N Ringgold
Dade
- 83 Geneva's, 12118 136 Hwy, Trenton
- 96 Hardee's, 136 Killian Ave, Trenton
- 94 Pizza Hut, 12020 S Main St., Trenton
- 86 Rafael's Italian Restaurant, 13473 N Main St., Trenton
Murray
- 100 Los Amigos, 604 N Third Ave, Chatsworth
- 96 Mr. Burrito Grill, 318 N Third Avenue, Chatsworth
- 100 Woodlawn Elementary School, 4580 Highway 225 N, Chatsworth
Walker
- 91 Americas Best Value Inn & Suites, 2209 N Main St, LaFayette
- 100 Candlelight Forest, 9862 Hwy 193, Chickamauga
- 85 Dari-Dip, 302 W Villanow St., LaFayette
- 80 Rafael's Italian Restaurant, 150 Pearl Dr., LaFayette
Whitfield
- 93 Ann's Place, 2499 Abutment Rd, Dalton
- 100 Antioch Elementary School, 1819 Riverbend Rd., Dalton
- 96 Arby’s, 2101 E. Walnot Ave, Dalton
- 97 Captain D’s, 1236 Glenwood Ave., Dalton
- 98 Checkers, 1300 Glennwood Ave, Dalton
- 100 City Park Intermediate School, 405 School St., Dalton
- 98 Cohutta Elementary School, 254 Wolfe St., Cohutta
- 95 Cold Point Ice Cream 1273 N Glenwod Ave., Dalton
- 100 Day’s Inn, 1518 W Walnut Ave, Dalton
- 93 Domino’s Pizza, 222 W Cuyler St., Dalton
- 100 2132 Dug Gap Elementary, 2132 Dug Gap Rd, Dalton
- 100 Eastside Elementary School, 102 Hill Rd., Dalton
- 95 Hardee’s, 1301 Glenwood Ave., Dalton
- 100 Health Zone, Vida Activay Saludable, 2004 E Morris St Ste C, Dalton
- 100 Hilton Garden Inn, 879 College Dr., Dalton
- 100 Howard Johnson, 790 College Dr, Dalton
- 73 Papa’s John’s Pizza, 100 W Walnut Ave Ste 152, Dalton
- 97 Santiago’s Taqueria, 2208 Cleveland Hwy, Dalton
- 98 Subway, 906 S Thorton Ave., Dalton
- 93 Willie’s Burger Shack, 301 W Emory St., Dalton