A good week to dine out!

With just a few exceptions, restaurants around the Tennessee Valley had a pretty good week during their health department inspections.

Six restaurants in Hamilton County alone earned perfects scores, as did some in northern Georgia.

In Hamilton County, this week's low scores went to Mexi Wings VII at 5733 Brainerd Road with an 84 for reasons including sink blocked, ice scoop dirty, old spillage at not bar, hoods with excessive build up.

At the Brewhaus at 224 Frazier Avenue, a score of 86 was given for cleaning chemical bottles not labeled, chipped shelves in kitchen, area around trash cans below deck dirty, trash cans cracked.

88 Cheddar's 2014 Gunbarrel Road

89 Ziggy's 607 Cherokee Blvd.

89 Waffle House 6007 Shallowford Road

90 The Big Table 118 Cross Street

90 Wally's 6521 Ringgold Road

92 China House 7601 East Brainerd Road

93 Waffle House 8912 Lee Highway

93 Aretha Frankenstein's 518 Tremont Street

94 Mr. T's Pizza 3024 Tennessee Avenue

94 Hardee's 220 Browns Ferry Road

95 Shuford's Smokehouse 924 Signal Mountain Road

95 Wendy's 5200 Brainerd Road

96 Chili's 5637 Brainerd Road

96 Golden Corrral 1808 Gunbarrel Road

96 Subway 2610 Amincola Highway

96 Hickory Pit BBQ 5611 Ringgold Road

96 Southern Burger 9453 Bradmore Lane

96 Sugar's Ribs 2450 15th Avenue

97 Nooga-Q 301 Signal Mountain Road

97 Sonic 3222 Cummings Highway

97 Waffle House 7705 Lee Highway

97 La Altena 8644 East Brainerd Road

97 Nikki's Drive Inn 899 Cherokee Blvd.

98 Scottie's Diner 8855 Dayton Pike

98 La Altena 314 W. Main Street

98 Subway 3713 Ringgold Road

98 Armando's 7032 Lee Highway

98 Waffle House 8912 Lee Highway

98 Puckett's Chattanooga 2 W. Aquarium Way

98 Rita's Italian Ice 100 Market Street

98 Burger King 3401 Amnicola Highway

99 Sweet Basil 5845 Brainerd Road

99 McDonald's 6220 Lee Highway

99 McDonald's 1735 Ooltewah-Ringgold Road

99 Old Chicago Pizza 2006 Hamilton Place Blvd.

99 Hardee's 9201 Lee Highway

99 Chuy's 2271 Gunbarrel Road

99 China Kitchen 9408 Apison Pike

99 Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe 4001 St. Elmo Avenue

99 Waffle House 6007 Shallowford Road

99 Sing It or Wing It 412 Market Street

100 Plaza del Sol 8119 East Brainerd Road

100 Feed Table & Tavern 201 W. Main Street

100 Chattanooga Salad Co. 7425 Commons Blvd.

100 The Tea Cottage 2233 Hickory Valley Road

100 Kumo One 6025 East Brainerd Road

100 Bojangle's 7987 East Brainerd Road

100 Rosselli's 1667 Ooltewah Ringgold Road

Hamilton County hotels

89 Motel 6 7707 Lee Hwy.; reasons including cigarette burns on tub in bathrooms, tiles dirty in one room, dirty floors, walkways dirty/stained.

92 Chattanooga Choo Choo 1400 Market Street

93 Holiday Inn Express 440 W. MLK Blvd.

97 Springhill Suites 195 Riverfront Pkwy.

99 Holiday Inn & Suites 434 Chestnut Street

100 Hampton Inn 1920 Hamill Road

Catoosa County

95 La Adelita, 110 Kristin Dr, Ringgold

91 Pepper’s Mexican restraint LLC., 7859 Nashville St., Ringgold

100 Trinity Services Group Inc. C/o Catoosa County Jail (Food Service), 5842 Hwy 41 N Ringgold

Dade

83 Geneva's, 12118 136 Hwy, Trenton

96 Hardee's, 136 Killian Ave, Trenton

94 Pizza Hut, 12020 S Main St., Trenton

86 Rafael's Italian Restaurant, 13473 N Main St., Trenton

Murray

100 Los Amigos, 604 N Third Ave, Chatsworth

96 Mr. Burrito Grill, 318 N Third Avenue, Chatsworth

100 Woodlawn Elementary School, 4580 Highway 225 N, Chatsworth

Walker

91 Americas Best Value Inn & Suites, 2209 N Main St, LaFayette

100 Candlelight Forest, 9862 Hwy 193, Chickamauga

85 Dari-Dip, 302 W Villanow St., LaFayette

80 Rafael's Italian Restaurant, 150 Pearl Dr., LaFayette

Whitfield