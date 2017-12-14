Forest fire in Morristown 75 percent contained, 14 evacuated as precaution

A subdivision is being evacuated as crews fight a large forest fire in Morristown.

The fire near Crockett Ridge was reported shortly before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Hamblen County Sheriff Esco Jarnagin said the fire is 25 to 30 acres in size. At 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, officials said it was 75 percent contained. Jarnagin said no structures have burned.

All county and city crews are battling the fire. Morristown Police Department said 2 firefighters were taken to the hospital for injures. One suffered smoke inhalation and the other was hurt in a fall.

