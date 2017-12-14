How to get help with your natural gas heating bills

Keeping families safe and natural gas flowing to homes and businesses is Chattanooga Gas’ highest priority.

That’s why for the ninth consecutive year, Chattanooga Gas will partner with Channel 3 to provide natural gas customers with information about available energy assistance programs.

On Dec. 14 customers can call (423) 266-5483 to speak directly with Chattanooga Gas employees and volunteers and obtain information regarding Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

The phone lines will remain open from 4:30 – 7 a.m., 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 5 – 6:30 p.m. for Tennessee residents to ask questions about the qualifications for receiving one-time assistance with heating costs.

“Every family deserves the peace of mind they can afford to keep their homes warm,” said Bryan Batson, president of Chattanooga Gas. “Working together with WRCB-TV provides a vital avenue to reach customers who may need this heating assistance information the most.”

LIHEAP is 100 percent federally funded through a grant program from the Federal Department of Health and Human Services. Money is available for applicants on a first-come, first-served basis. Income levels must not exceed 150 percent of the poverty level. Customers who are interested in applying for



Residents interested in other heating assistance programs should call Bradley-Cleveland Community Services at 423-479-4111 or Hamilton County Social Services at 423-757-5541.