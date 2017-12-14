Pleasant Thursday ahead!

It's not as cold waking up on our Thursday morning. Temperatures will range from the middle to low 30s for most for the commute. A cold front has moved through our northern half as of 3:30AM and is currently tracking into north Georgia. This should keep afternoon high temperatures in the middle to upper 40s again.

Friday will bring more clouds, especially to north Georgia and north Alabama, but it looks like we'll remain rain free still through Sunday morning with high temperatures in the upper 40s through Sunday.

Saturday looks dry with showers increasing Sunday by 9AM west of I-75, spreading northeastward in the morning through 3PM in the afternoon. Rain amounts for Sunday look likely for 0.25" to 0.50" with highest values in our western half near Altamont, Monteagle, and Ft Payne.

THURSDAY