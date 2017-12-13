Murder trial in case of slain Tennessee teen reaches jury

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Jurors are set to begin deliberations in a murder trial involving the 2015 death of a Tennessee teenager who shielded friends from gunfire.

Prosecutors and defense lawyers gave their closing arguments Wednesday afternoon in the trial of Christopher Drone Bassett, Kipling Deshawn Colbert and Richard Gregory Williams III, who face first-degree murder charges in connection with the death of 15-year-old Zaevion Dobson. Jurors will begin deliberations Thursday morning.

Dobson, a high school football player from Knoxville, was on a back porch with friends on Dec. 17, 2015, when shots were fired. Police said Dobson suffered a fatal gunshot wound while shielding two girls, who ended up unhurt.

Dobson's decision to protect his two friends was later hailed by then-President Barack Obama as an act of bravery

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.