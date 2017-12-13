Report: 3 women accuse music mogul Russell Simmons of rape

Donald Trump sailed past a raft of allegations of sexual misconduct in last year's presidential election, but the national spotlight has now turned back to him

President Donald Trump has signed into law a sweeping defense policy bill that authorizes a $700 billion budget for the military, including additional spending on missile defense programs to respond to the growing nuclear weapons threat from North Korea

After bitter campaign, Alabama Senate race is in the hands of voters

The only sign of the explosion in a New York subway station is an increased police presence there

President Donald Trump is pushing back against sexual misconduct allegations, saying he's the target of "false accusations and fabricated stories."

Trump says senator 'would do anything' for cash

President Donald Trump is pushing back against sexual misconduct allegations, saying he's the target of "false accusations and fabricated stories."

Trump says senator 'would do anything' for cash

Democrats attack Trump for making innuendo-laden attack on Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand by suggesting she "would do anything" to get campaign donations.

Trump says female senator 'would do anything' for money

NASA study says loss of water from rocks during drought caused California's Sierra Nevada to rise nearly an inch in height from October 2011 to October 2015.

Fire lines have been established around nearly a third of one of the largest wildfires in California history, but the blaze is still raging in some places, conditions are still fire-prone, and danger remains.

A retired Indianapolis fertility doctor accused of inseminating patients with his own sperm is set to plead guilty to charges that he lied to investigators.

Man accused of ramming car into crowd protesting against a white nationalist rally in Virginia, killing one and injuring dozens in August, faces court hearing.

More than a half-century after a Louisiana teen was sent to prison for killing a sheriff's deputy, the now 71-year-old inmate is getting his first chance at freedom since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in his favor.

At age 17, he killed a deputy; at 71, he could get parole

A civil rights activist is suing Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, claiming she defamed him while discussing a lawsuit against the Black Lives Matter movement that was later dismissed.

A coroner says a Kentucky lawmaker accused of sexually assaulting a woman has died in an apparent suicide.

The question of whether agents display racial bias by staging phony stash-house stings overwhelmingly in black neighborhoods is the focus of landmark hearings in Chicago.

Generous tax cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Americans would be delivered in a sweeping overhaul of the tax laws, under a new agreement crafted by Republicans in Congress.

NEW YORK (AP) - Three women have told the New York Times that music mogul Russell Simmons raped them.

In a statement, Simmons vehemently denied what he called "these horrific accusations," saying all his relations have been consensual.

The accusations reported by the Times Wednesday stem from the 1980s and 1990s. One woman, Drew Dixon, said Simmons raped her in his downtown apartment in 1995. Another, Tina Baker, said Simmons raped her in the early '90s, when he was her manager. A third, Toni Sallie, a music journalist, said he raped her in 1988, also in his apartment.

Last month, HBO said it would edit out any link to Simmons in its "All Def Comedy" show in the wake of a sexual misconduct allegation by screenwriter Jenny Lumet.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.