Walmart gives workers a way to get paid earlier

Donald Trump sailed past a raft of allegations of sexual misconduct in last year's presidential election, but the national spotlight has now turned back to him

President Donald Trump has signed into law a sweeping defense policy bill that authorizes a $700 billion budget for the military, including additional spending on missile defense programs to respond to the growing nuclear weapons threat from North Korea

After bitter campaign, Alabama Senate race is in the hands of voters

The only sign of the explosion in a New York subway station is an increased police presence there

President Donald Trump is pushing back against sexual misconduct allegations, saying he's the target of "false accusations and fabricated stories."

Trump says senator 'would do anything' for cash

President Donald Trump is pushing back against sexual misconduct allegations, saying he's the target of "false accusations and fabricated stories."

Trump says senator 'would do anything' for cash

Democrats attack Trump for making innuendo-laden attack on Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand by suggesting she "would do anything" to get campaign donations.

Trump says female senator 'would do anything' for money

NASA study says loss of water from rocks during drought caused California's Sierra Nevada to rise nearly an inch in height from October 2011 to October 2015.

Fire lines have been established around nearly a third of one of the largest wildfires in California history, but the blaze is still raging in some places, conditions are still fire-prone, and danger remains.

A retired Indianapolis fertility doctor accused of inseminating patients with his own sperm is set to plead guilty to charges that he lied to investigators.

Man accused of ramming car into crowd protesting against a white nationalist rally in Virginia, killing one and injuring dozens in August, faces court hearing.

More than a half-century after a Louisiana teen was sent to prison for killing a sheriff's deputy, the now 71-year-old inmate is getting his first chance at freedom since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in his favor.

At age 17, he killed a deputy; at 71, he could get parole

A civil rights activist is suing Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, claiming she defamed him while discussing a lawsuit against the Black Lives Matter movement that was later dismissed.

A coroner says a Kentucky lawmaker accused of sexually assaulting a woman has died in an apparent suicide.

The question of whether agents display racial bias by staging phony stash-house stings overwhelmingly in black neighborhoods is the focus of landmark hearings in Chicago.

Generous tax cuts for corporations and the wealthiest Americans would be delivered in a sweeping overhaul of the tax laws, under a new agreement crafted by Republicans in Congress.

NEW YORK (AP) - Walmart is providing workers with an app aimed at helping them budget their money and get paid before payday.

The retailer said Wednesday that it teamed up with financial technology startup Even and PayActiv to provide an app to 1.4 million Walmart workers.

The Even app automatically plans ahead for bills, savings goals and will show workers how much they can safely spend. It will also allow workers to access cash before a scheduled payday up to eight times a year for free.

Walmart said it will cover the costs for Even for both full and part-time workers at Walmart, Sam's Club and its e-commerce sites. Users will have to pay a fee if they want to get paid earlier more than eight times a year.

Critics and labor groups said the service is another sign that Walmart doesn't pay its workers enough.

"Living paycheck to paycheck is too common at Walmart and that is the problem that Walmart should be trying to solve," said the Organization United for Respect at Walmart.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. pays new workers $9 an hour. That's above the $7.25 per hour federal minimum wage, but below some of what its rivals pay. Target Corp., for example, has a minimum hourly wage of $11 and plans to grow it to $15 by the end of 2020.

