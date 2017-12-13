Crime Stoppers: Suspect missing front teeth steals $1,000 worth of clothing

If all you want for Christmas is your two front teeth, you may feel a particular soft spot for this week's suspect because, according to eyewitnesses, she is missing four front teeth!

Sgt. Rebecca Crites leads Property Crimes and describes the case. "This could be some of your Christmas presents you want to get for somebody and all the sudden, someone just walks up, grabs a hold of it, and out the door they go," she said.

In this instance, it was more than a thousand dollars worth of clothes from Old Navy at Northgate Mall. It was December 3rd and in the midst of the shopping day.

Sgt. Crites tells us who we are looking for:

"She's going to be a white female," Crites said. "She's going to be average height, average weight. She's going to be wearing a black shirt, black pants, tan shoes, and she carries, she'll have a printed bag with her; a big printed bag."

The video from in-store security cameras shows she seems to be shopping for specific things and specific sizes. The suspect even asks for assistance from a store employee at one point.

"And she just puts it in her hands, and she runs out the door," Sgt. Crites continued. "You'll actually see in the video, you'll see two witnesses actually see her going out, and they notify management and say, 'hey, there's a female running out with a bunch of clothes!' And she gets into 2005 white Tahoe and disappears into the sunset."

She was not only the thief, the suspect was also her own getaway driver behind the wheel of that Chevy SUV. It had Tennessee tags.

The video is pretty clear, but there is another clue that may help zero you in on her identity.

"What you're gonna recognize about her is she's actually missing four front teeth," Sgt. Crites said. "She just went in there, selected her items, what she was going to steal, walked out with them, got into her car and went on her merry way."

We have reward cash for your good information on who she is or where you may have seen that Tahoe.

"Yes," Sgt. Crites added. "They may have seen her in it, or if they saw anybody in that area at that time. If they were shopping at Northgate Mall. While you were doing your Christmas shopping, anybody that can call into Crime Stoppers, and hopefully it'll lead to the arrest of the suspect; this felony theft suspect."

Do you have any idea who we are looking for? Maybe you have seen her in the SUV in a certain neighborhood. Investigators would love to know that, too.

Call Crime Stoppers at 698-3333.

That hotline is manned 24/7, and we'll never ask your identity.